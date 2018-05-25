This woman is going viral for her creative Spotify playlist job application

This viral tweet will prove to anyone looking for a job that thinking outside the box can get you a long way.

Jessica Bain decided to forego the traditional CV and cover letter when applying for a role at Spotify, instead creating a whole website and curated playlist to get their attention. It worked.

Back in April, Bain posted on Twitter saying: “I heard you were looking for a Black History and Culture fellow, so this is me shooting my best shot.”

Hey @Spotifyjobs! I heard you were looking for a Black History & Culture fellow, so this is me shooting my best shot✊🏾 RT to help them see this! https://t.co/eh8z1XY5Xt pic.twitter.com/2vyzox46pi — Jessica Bain (@bainboozled) April 23, 2018

Bain posted her website to Twitter, which included her biography and past experience.

It also contained an amazing playlist filled with artists including Frank Ocean, Kelis, and D’Angelo to show off her musical skills.

Follow my "This Is" playlist on Spotify to help me out💚https://t.co/NaDXMWUNt0 — Jessica Bain (@bainboozled) April 25, 2018

Bain said: “Black culture is making earth-shattering art out of the darkest parts of our history.

“Black history is happening now and it’s everything to me, which is why I’m applying to the Shows and Editorial, Black History and Culture Fellowship.”

UPDATE: I GOT THE JOB!!! https://t.co/CgY6cVXnig — Jessica Bain (@bainboozled) May 23, 2018

Well, all of that hard work paid off, as Bain announced that her creative application earned her the job.

The elated tweet announcing her new role now has over 18,000 retweets, and people have been rushing to send her their congratulations.

Well damn, congrats! 🙌🏽 Who needs a resume or interview when you have Twitter and RTs 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — VON TAE (@ItsVonTae) May 24, 2018

She even heard from her future co-workers.

Welcome to the band Jessica! We’ll be working together 😎 pic.twitter.com/P49GDkME9l — Sammy (@SamsterJr) May 24, 2018

Welcome to the band. Here’s a little something to celebrate with 🎉https://t.co/yiY5pRxWoA https://t.co/RFPDSUVjbG — Spotify (@Spotify) May 24, 2018

Congratulations, Jessica!

- Press Association