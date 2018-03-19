This woman improvised her own sweet Scotch egg with Cadbury Creme Eggs, but how did it taste?

With Easter fast approaching there are more Creme Eggs around than some people know what to do with, a problem one woman in Nottingham is grappling with in her own way.

Philippa Rice, 32, is an author and cartoonist who decided to see just how authentic she could make a Creme Egg/Scotch egg concoction look.

It's time to make a Cadbury's creme egg scotch egg! (Why have these come in a pack of 5 and not 6?) pic.twitter.com/IMwYJLRKis — Philippa Rice (@PhilippaRice) March 18, 2018

“Since Easter is approaching there are Easter eggs everywhere, and recipes for different Creme Egg cakes and brownies everywhere, so I wondered if anyone had done a Creme Egg Scotch egg,” Philippa told the Press Association.

“I found some recipes online but they didn’t look like a real Scotch egg (actually, they looked really nice) so I thought I’d try making one that looked realistic.”

I made some pink cake. 2oz butter, 2oz sugar, 2oz self raising flour, an egg, drop of red food colouring and vanilla extract. Bake it for 15 mins and crumble into crumbs! pic.twitter.com/9gkpzK4NXP — Philippa Rice (@PhilippaRice) March 18, 2018

Intriguingly, Philippa has never eaten a Scotch egg as she’s not keen on boiled eggs, but said she was fascinated by them.

On this particular adventure, she began by making a cake mix and turning it into crumbs.

I mixed the pink crumbs with smooth peanut butter to make the "meat". It would form into a ball so I guessed that would work pic.twitter.com/yORkLBlnpN — Philippa Rice (@PhilippaRice) March 18, 2018

She then went on to mix that with peanut butter before crushing biscuits up for the external layer.

The scotch egg coating is going to be made of Hobnobs and Lotus biscuits which I destroyed with a rolling pin pic.twitter.com/09Rw5f3DET — Philippa Rice (@PhilippaRice) March 18, 2018

After that it was a simple case of Creme Egg, mixture, crumbs, and…

Time to assemble the scotch egg! Actually I made two. The crumbs didn't stick to the cake meat as much as I wanted so maybe needs some jam on it or something but I thought it looked right in the end anyway pic.twitter.com/q7cr2J22bW — Philippa Rice (@PhilippaRice) March 18, 2018

… voila! Two quite realistic sweet Scotch eggs.

Okay here they are! pic.twitter.com/1cRU4lYtLk — Philippa Rice (@PhilippaRice) March 18, 2018

“It was quite easy,” Philippa said. “The only bit I actually had to bake was the pink cake, the rest was just mixing and assembling.”

That’s all very well, but how did it taste?

“Well it wasn’t horrible, but it wasn’t exactly a wonderful treat,” said Philippa. “It’s more fun to make than it is to eat to be honest!”

Was it nice? Well to be honest it was alright but I'd probably rather eat a creme egg, pink cupcake, lotus biscuit, hobnob and spoonful of peanut butter separately. — Philippa Rice (@PhilippaRice) March 18, 2018

She also added that, if she were to attempt the recipe again, she: “Might try it a different way and surround the egg with pink cookie dough and bake it.”

Egg-ceptional work, Philippa.