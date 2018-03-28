This woman found her doppelganger on Tinder and you definitely won’t be able to tell the two apart

A picture on Reddit is getting attention for looking more like an optical illusion than a selfie, as a woman posted that she had found her doppelganger online.

Naomi explained that she had found someone online who looks like her double, and they look undeniably similar – right down to their make-up.

Myself and a doppelganger I met via Tinder from mildlyinteresting

The pair found each other on Facebook after a friend of Naomi’s pointed out how similar they were, and the two met up in Sydney, Australia for a photo.

Naomi said: “My friend found Mikhayla on Tinder and messaged me asking why I had a fake account.

“I didn’t see the resemblance at all and messaged another friend her photo, who also thought it was a photo of me. I ended up messaging Mikhayla on Facebook, and we met up a couple of months later when I was in town!”

(milklolly)

The two have been friends ever since, and have taken plenty of baffling pictures of themselves together.

Naomi said: “This was about two years ago and we’ve been pretty good friends ever since and caught up loads of times!”

Comment from discussion Ben_Thar’s comment from discussion "Myself and a doppelganger I met via Tinder"

Comment from discussion Cetun’s comment from discussion "Myself and a doppelganger I met via Tinder"

The original post now has over 11,000 upvotes, and plenty of users commenting on how similar they look.