This woman creates tiny paintings on pennies and the results are gorgeous

Artwork with a tiny twist has gone viral, as Bryanna Marie shows off her gorgeous paintings on pennies.

Bryanna’s miniature paintings have taken social media by storm, with artwork she posted on Reddit gaining more than 39,000 upvotes.

In a comment, Bryanna revealed that she is able to paint on such a small medium with “steady hands and bright lighting”.

The artist has been using pennies as a canvas for three years.

Bryanna said: “I can honestly say I’ve been painting my whole life. It was the one attraction I’ve held since childhood but professionally, as in selling to clients, for about 10 years.

“I started painting on pennies back in 2015. It was the challenge of such a small painting surface that intrigued me. I honestly wanted to see if I had a steady enough hand to accomplish all the fine details.

“When I finished my first miniature landscape, I had felt a sense of accomplishment I had never before had with my previous works. My penny paintings are a joy to paint, a challenge but a joy.

“In a way the challenge is what inspires me the most. I love to see all the beautiful parts of the world and I become excited to see if it would be possible to capture all that beauty in something so tiny.”

As well as gaining popularity on Reddit, Bryanna has posted her penny paintings to Instagram, where she has nearly 3,000 followers.

She said: “When I began my tiny painting journey I never realised so many wonderful people would reach out and say such kind words, let alone take something so small, so seriously.

“It is the loving comments I have received that keep me in my studio painting my mini works.”

