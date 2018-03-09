This woman breastfed her baby in a political campaign advert

A candidate running for governor of Wisconsin in the US has released a campaign video showing her breastfeeding her child.

In the video released this week, 38-year-old Democrat Kelda Roys outlines her views on the issue of BPA chemicals in plastic drinking products and canning materials, and her efforts to bring in legislation restricting their use.

As she does so, her husband can be seen holding their baby daughter off screen.

When she begins to cry, Ms Roys takes the four-month-old and feeds her, while continuing to talk about her policy priorities.

Ms Roys served in the state legislature for four years and is now running in the Democratic primary to face Republican Scott Walker.

The reaction to her video online was largely positive, with people taking to Twitter to compliment her on her multi-tasking.

Just watched .@keldahelenroys campaign video, and the fact that she doesn't miss a beat and just keeps talking policy. No matter what side you fall on, you gotta admit that is what you want out of our elected leaders. — Katie Phernetton (@KatiePhernetton) March 8, 2018

This is EXACTLY why we need more women in elected office!! Didn't skip a beat with the nursing...just get it done and keep the cameras rolling!! Let's get 51% in office!! #FEMME51 — Femme51 (@femme51Mary) March 7, 2018