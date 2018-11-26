This weird fact about scorpions is freaking everybody out

The scorpion might not be the most loved animal on the internet but it’s in the middle of its 15 minutes of fame right now.

That’s due to YouTuber Taylor Nicole Dean, who showed off a neat fact about scorpions on her Twitter page.

did u know scorpions glow under black light? pic.twitter.com/cMSYAvND48 — taylor nicole dean (@taylorndean) November 25, 2018

Yes, as if scorpions weren’t freaky enough already, they glow under ultraviolet light.

the gothic lobsters have style https://t.co/sk49QMuT8i — KYRA NOT KYRA (@http_kyraa) November 25, 2018

Nobody knows exactly why scorpions glow but one theory is it helps make them extra sensitive to light, thereby making it easier to find safe, shady spots to hide.

It’s also a pretty neat thing to show off on Twitter – but a lot of people didn’t know whether to be impressed or scared.

Oh, God those things terrify me. Its making my heart race looking at it but their glow fascinates me so much. 😭😮😬 https://t.co/qaQxWUAdF1 — 🌙Shy (@TheJadedPigeon) November 25, 2018

I am both scared and fascinated — help (@moshmallovv) November 25, 2018

Others found it just plain freaky.

But it turns out there was one part of the world where this really wasn’t considered as news at all.

Yes, Here in Arizona they sell black light flashlight specifically for spotting them.. here they are considered “pests” :( — 🖤LALA🖤 (@MissLauraElena) November 25, 2018

when I lived in Arizona we would get scorpions in our house and we'd have to go around with a black light to find them https://t.co/xB8wsbPuCO — jess hear those sleigh bells jinglin (@jessika_land) November 25, 2018

Little do they know that hunting these bad boys at night w a black light is a sport in AZ https://t.co/v9Hx4LKowq — julie (@julayyyyyyy) November 25, 2018

So there you have it – if you’re not a fan of scorpions, don’t go to Arizona.

- Press Association