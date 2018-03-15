This week's Late Late Show line-up has been revealed

The force is with The Late Late Show on Friday night as the original Star Wars superstar Mark Hamill joins Ryan Tubridy live in studio.

Hamill will be chatting about being part of the biggest film franchise in movie history and bringing the production to Ireland for those iconic scenes filmed on Skellig Michael.

He’ll be telling viewers what it was like to achieve superstardom when Star Wars changed movies in the 1970s and how he felt about returning to play Luke Skywalker decades later as the story continued.

Cork woman Samantha Barry made headlines of her own earlier this year when she was appointed the new editor-in-chief of US magazine Glamour.

We’ll be finding out how this 36-year-old from Ballincollig made it big in the US with an award-winning career that has taken her around the world.

She’ll be telling Ryan what it’s like to find yourself rubbing shoulders with Anna Wintour on the front row at New York Fashion Week and interviewing Donald Trump in a toilet in Miami.

Actor Liam Cunningham will be in studio to chat about everything from leading off this year’s St Patrick’s Day Festival to the thing that television fans are eagerly awaiting and equally fearing – the end of mega-hit Game of Thrones.

A passionate advocate for human rights, he’ll also be sharing what he learned on a recent trip to Uganda and giving his thoughts on the scandals engulfing some of the charity organisations working in the developing world.

As Daffodil Day approaches, Ryan will be joined in studio by some of those who have contributed to or benefitted from the fundraising and work carried out by the Irish Cancer Society.

Ryan will also be meeting teenagers Liam and Paddy Doran, boxers and members of the travelling community, who are the stars of a major new fashion campaign for British menswear brand Kent & Curwen.

Plus music from Don McLean and Jake Carter.

