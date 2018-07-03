This video will inspire you to give your kids an at-home rollercoaster experience
Running out of ways to amuse your children during the summer holidays already? Take inspiration from these clever parents in the US.
Zena Levine Gay shared a video of her husband, Terrance Gay, giving their young daughter a rollercoaster experience at home in Oklahoma.
All you need is a rollercoaster clip and a laundry basket.
Zara shared the video last week and it has been viewed by over 26 million people.
Definitely one to try out after our heatwave inevitably ends.
