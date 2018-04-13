This video showing the inside of a wave will make you feel pure serenity
Ever wondered what the inside of a wave looks like? Well, you are about to find out.
Australian photographer Ryan Pernorfski has shared a mesmerising video on Twitter showing a wave cresting above his head.
this is what it looks like underneath a wave pic.twitter.com/1acPc7gEgV— Ryan Pernofski (@RyanPernofski) April 12, 2018
The video has gone stunningly viral with over 100,000 retweets.
we really take the beauty of the world for granted 😪— ♡ henny (@hennessykiana) April 12, 2018
see this is really soothing until i thought about how far you were in the ocean— eric daniel (@ericdgx) April 13, 2018
Sebastian was right! It really Is better under the sea. Soooooo pretty pic.twitter.com/EFhVH60bCv— J Bella (@JBellaLdn) April 12, 2018
If you are interested in the music featured in the video, Pernorfski also shared that information.
"SONG"? in my latest tweet video?? 'Places We Won't Walk' by @MrBrunoMajor please go check his music out.— Ryan Pernofski (@RyanPernofski) April 13, 2018
Pernorfski is a dab hand at ocean videography. His YouTube channel is packed with gloriously calming videos of breaking waves and underwater shots.
Next time you are stressed, watch his videos on repeat.
