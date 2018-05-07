This video shot from on board a tiny model train will delight your inner child

If you’ve ever wanted to shrink yourself down so you were small enough to ride on a model railway, this video is for you.

On a trip to the Bo’ness and Kinneil railway in Scotland, visitor Abbie Archer asked the staff if she could strap her GoPro camera to their miniature train, a type of model known as “O gauge”.

They said yes, and this is the result.

Abbie posted the video on Reddit and didn’t think much of it.

“I woke up surprised to find the video had 15k views,” she said.

Satisfyingly, the model tracks are housed within two old railway carriages, and the video shows the model train weaving in and out of them.

(Abbie Archer)

As for what people like so much about the video, Abbie said: “I think people generally just found it satisfying to watch, by the sound of the comments on Reddit.

“Some people clearly found it relaxing but also I think others just liked the novelty of riding an O Gauge train.”

Bo’ness and Kinneil is a heritage railway. It’s operated by the Scottish Railway Preservation Society, which also oversees the Museum of Scottish Railways.

- Press Association