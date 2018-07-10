This video of an impatient dog waiting at home will feel so relatable

In a tweet one dog owner showed how his dog Maddie never lets him go unsupervised when outside.

This dog perfectly captures what we look like waiting for the delivery man.

Whenever I’m outside Maddie never lets me go unsupervised. Here’s proof pic.twitter.com/6LeVm5RSNN — milk (@mike_taddeo) July 6, 2018

Safe to say, people thought the video was adorable.

I love this so muuuuch pic.twitter.com/bt3yK8rvpn — kayla (@afroxvx) July 9, 2018

This is the cutest thing I have ever seen. I want a Maddie — amy. (@amyychenn3) July 6, 2018

We literally have the same dog 😭 pic.twitter.com/BisVdgGF41 — ♡ genesis ♡ (@genramirez_) July 10, 2018

We really don’t deserve dogs.