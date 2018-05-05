This video of a woman juggling with herself will make you dizzy

A juggling expert has shown off her skills in an expertly-edited video.

Taylor Glenn posted the exciting video to her YouTube channel on Thursday and it has already garnered almost 6,000 views.

It starts off simply enough, with Taylor doing some tricky juggling in front of a wall with white balls and pink juggling clubs.

Then another Taylor enters the screen and some clever editing shows her performing tricks with herself.

If you want to juggle like Taylor, luckily for you she has recorded a number of tutorial videos. She even explains in detail how to achieve basic moves on her website.

So why is Taylor so good at juggling? Well, according to her website, ever since she was a child she’s loved trying new things.

People always remark at how good she is at certain activities, so she set up Taylor Tries in an effort to show the hard work and dedication that goes into learning skills like juggling.

- Press Association