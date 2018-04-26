This video of a giant panda splashing in a pool will make your day

Zoo Atlanta in Georgia has filmed a giant panda splashing around in his swimming pool, and the video is guaranteed to melt your heart.

Keepers were taking fresh bamboo to Yang Yang’s enclosure when they heard splashing noises coming from his direction, and found the cuddly panda playing in his pool.

The adorable video has more than 5,000 views, and plenty of comments from panda-lovers.

Yang Yang in a pool Just a giant panda splashing around in a pool! #ZAPandas #OnlyZooATL (video by Danica W.)Before all the recent stormy weather rolled in, we had some great, warm days here at Zoo Atlanta. It was the perfect time to use our behind-the-scenes habitat to give Yang Yang some extra room while he is displaying some of his breeding walking behavior. The giant pandas here at Zoo Atlanta love to play in water, but typically only during breeding season. The other day, we went to take Idgie some fresh bamboo while we thought Yang Yang was enjoying an afternoon nap. Shortly after we arrived at Idgie's habitat, we heard a bunch of splashing coming from Yang Yang's direction, and looked over to find him playing in his pool.Now you might be wondering why the giant pandas go inside their indoor habitats when it's raining if they seem to enjoy water so much. Well, this is just one of the examples of how animal care teams observe the animals they care for and note their behavior in different environments. The pandas here at Zoo Atlanta don't appear to particularly enjoy the rain, which is why we provide them with temperature-controlled areas where they can enjoy their bamboo, find a good place for a nap, and listen to the rain hit the skylights while staying dry.Danica W.Swing Keeper I, Mammals Posted by Zoo Atlanta on Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Danica W, a keeper at the zoo who filmed the video, said: “Before all the recent stormy weather rolled in, we had some great, warm days here at Zoo Atlanta.

“It was the perfect time to use our behind-the-scenes habitat to give Yang Yang some extra room while he is displaying some of his breeding walking behaviour.

“The giant pandas here at Zoo Atlanta love to play in water, but typically only during breeding season.”

Keepers said that although the giant pandas like to play in their swimming pools, they don’t appear to particularly enjoy the rain, heading to an indoor enclosure for a nap when they feel bad weather coming along.