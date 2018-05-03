This video of a baby fishing cat playing is guaranteed to make you smile

A one-month-old fishing cat has been capturing people’s hearts online, and the latest video to star the little kitten is guaranteed to make you smile.

The kitten was born on March 31 at Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden, and the zoo has posted a video of him playing to keep visitors updated on his progress.

The zoo said: “We thought you’d get a kick out of this kitten update! Our little guy has a ton of energy and is always up for a play session.”

The kitten is the first fishing cat born at the zoo since 1997, and is being hand-reared after his mother didn’t show signs of maternal care.

He weighed in at just 164 grams at birth, then received round-the-clock care at the zoo’s Joan Kirkpatrick Animal Hospital.

The little fishing cat hasn’t yet been named, so the zoo is launching a naming contest for visitors to have their say.

The zoo previously gave a kitten update on their Facebook page, saying: “Our little fishing cat kitten is growing more and more every day.

“By playing with toys, he learns how to focus his eyes on a specific object. With each play session, he is becoming more active and coordinated.”

Fishing cats are native to India and Indonesia and have been found across south and south-east Asia. The kitten’s birth is part of a breeding effort to protect the species.

