This video of 5-year-old Dublin kid delivering flowers to his Valentine will melt your heart

There’s a new Casanova in town and his name is Karson Kavanagh.

The 5-year-old Dubliner asked his mother, Aoife if he could deliver roses and a card to his crush's house last night in lieu of Valentine’s day.

Of course, his proud mother gave him a helping hand with flowers and words of encouragement as he attempted to do something most adults would be petrified to do.

After asking for her at the door and handing her the flowers, he sheepishly asks, “will you be me Valentine, Ellie?”

Thankfully Aoife captured the moment on her phone, which of course will be shown on their wedding day.

Oh, young love.