This US police officer’s last radio call before retirement will leave you in tears
30/04/2018 - 20:14:00Back to Discover stories Discover Home
A US police service has celebrated one of its officers’ dedication to the force by releasing a touching video of his radio send off.
Officer Andre Jenkins has served the city of Sarasota, Florida, in some form for 30 years, beginning at the Sheriff’s Office and transferring over to the police department in 1988.
At the beginning of the video, Officer Jenkins looks emotional as he prepares to call in a 10-7, to declare he is out of service.
The dispatcher answers to wish him a happy retirement. So far so normal, but then all of the officers on shift begin to chip in, wishing him luck.
Officer Jenkins begins to cry from the messages in the video as it become clear how loved he is by his colleagues.
The service not only posted the lovely video to celebrate his retirement, it also posted a series of photos showing Officer Jenkins at his best.
Enjoy your retirement, officer!
