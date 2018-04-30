This US police officer’s last radio call before retirement will leave you in tears

A US police service has celebrated one of its officers’ dedication to the force by releasing a touching video of his radio send off.

Officer Andre Jenkins has served the city of Sarasota, Florida, in some form for 30 years, beginning at the Sheriff’s Office and transferring over to the police department in 1988.

At the beginning of the video, Officer Jenkins looks emotional as he prepares to call in a 10-7, to declare he is out of service.

Sarasota Police Officer Andre Jenkins goes 10-7 for the last time We might be biased but the men and women of the Sarasota Police Department have some of the biggest hearts for our community. We love serving, protecting & giving back. Yesterday, Officer Andre Jenkins retired after 30 years of service. During his last patrol shift, he went 10-7 (out of service) for the last time after protecting and serving the City of Sarasota, Government for three decades. 🚔💙🚔💙 Posted by Sarasota Police Department on Friday, April 27, 2018

The dispatcher answers to wish him a happy retirement. So far so normal, but then all of the officers on shift begin to chip in, wishing him luck.

Officer Jenkins begins to cry from the messages in the video as it become clear how loved he is by his colleagues.

CONGRATULATIONS Officer Andre Jenkins! This morning, we celebrated Officer Jenkins' retirement after 30 years of… Posted by Sarasota Police Department on Friday, April 27, 2018

The service not only posted the lovely video to celebrate his retirement, it also posted a series of photos showing Officer Jenkins at his best.

Enjoy your retirement, officer!