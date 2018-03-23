This Ultimate Frisbee player made an incredible shot using their foot

An Ultimate Frisbee player is going viral for scoring a point using an amazing foot-throwing technique.

A Miami Boogiemen player from Miami University of Ohio played the unusual point to loud cheers from teammates in a video that now has over 33,000 views.

The team were playing Hartford Lighthouse from Hartford University when the point was scored, and social media users loved the unusual tactic.

We're all playing ultimate in 2018,meanwhile this dude is playing in 3018. https://t.co/1hbQvLlryr — Sunburn Ultimate (@SunburnUltimate) March 22, 2018

Kaitlin Gray, a teammate at Miami Boogiemen, said: “We wanted to do the shot because Leland (the player) is oddly talented at it, so we decided to try it in a game and scored a point because of it.

“To my knowledge, no one has tried it in a game before.”