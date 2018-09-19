This Twitter bot creates hilarious new Kitchen Nightmares plot-lines

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is best known for three things: his cooking ability, his foul mouth, and his television show Kitchen Nightmares.

For those who don’t know, Kitchen Nightmares was a reality TV show in which Ramsay was invited by owners to spend a week with a failing restaurant in an attempt to revive the business. The show ended in 2014.

Now, this Twitter bot is creating hilarious new plot-lines for the show with terrible fictional restaurants for Ramsay to despair at.

Here are the top 10 scenarios that you’ll wish were brought to your TV screen.

1. Terrible.

Absolutely Everything is RAW, Even the Anchovies! pic.twitter.com/XdzVorZayH — Kitchen Nightmares Bot (@BotRamsay) September 18, 2018

2. The worst restaurant in history.

Is This The Most Frozen Freezer in Kitchen Nightmares History? pic.twitter.com/0P2SJTaNnN — Kitchen Nightmares Bot (@BotRamsay) September 15, 2018

3. This abomination.

Is This The Most Contaminated Dining Room in Kitchen Nightmares History? pic.twitter.com/bXU7Hh0cs4 — Kitchen Nightmares Bot (@BotRamsay) September 18, 2018

4. This episode needs to be made.

Gordon Reacts to Finding LIVE Chicken in the Restroom pic.twitter.com/l6gDIQuB7t — Kitchen Nightmares Bot (@BotRamsay) September 17, 2018

5. Shut it down!

Gordon Ramsay Waits 24 Minutes for Butter pic.twitter.com/3Ek45O6PlT — Kitchen Nightmares Bot (@BotRamsay) September 18, 2018

6. Poor Gordon.

Chef Ramsay Is Angry About Being Served Lethal Risotto pic.twitter.com/4i9RRil80g — Kitchen Nightmares Bot (@BotRamsay) September 17, 2018

7. Dreadful.

Chef Ramsay Waits 75 Minutes for Octopus pic.twitter.com/Gtp0Y9U7Jc — Kitchen Nightmares Bot (@BotRamsay) September 19, 2018

8. A Kitchen Nightmares staple.

Staff Fired 6 Times pic.twitter.com/HcV8E93SdY — Kitchen Nightmares Bot (@BotRamsay) September 19, 2018

9. This one is quite accurate.

8 MINUTES of INSULTS from Ramsay pic.twitter.com/AhcIsd3QhP — Kitchen Nightmares Bot (@BotRamsay) September 18, 2018

10. Awful.

Even The Owner Has To Spit The Calamari Out! pic.twitter.com/uu3u1J0xWZ — Kitchen Nightmares Bot (@BotRamsay) September 18, 2018

- Press Association