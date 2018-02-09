This trick shot involving a golf club and a marshmallow will blow your mind

Think chucking a Malteser into the air and catching it is an impressive trick?

Well if you want to step it up a bit, you need to take a leaf out of Mike Regan’s book.

Mike and friend Billy posted a video on Instagram showing Billy launch a marshmallow off a tee into the waiting mouth of Mike at the bottom of a hill.

It’s pretty impressive, but this isn’t their only successful experiment with marshmallows. They’ve thrown them off bridges, in Times Square and hotel lobbies – making perfect catches every time.

