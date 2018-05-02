This track by 18-year-old Cork musician is already our song of the summer

The nights are brighter, the weather is, well ... better so, you know that means, summer has finally arrived.

And to partake in an Irish summer, you must gather the following quintessential summer items.

1. Disposal BBQ

2. A white t-shirt from that farmer's tan

3. The stubby cooler your friend brought home from Australia

4. A summer song.

Well, look no further, 18-year-old Cork City native, Gerald Ahern’s Fish in the Sky, is the sunny tune you’ve been looking for.

Ahern has been developing his skills since the age of 10 and is most recognised from his appearance on The Late Late Show, as part of the band The Wee Amigos.

Gerald has supported such artists as Ryan Sheridan, Picture This, Bagatelle, Colin Raye and many more.

Just this year played at Indiependence Music & Arts Festival in Mitchelstown with his band who are all childhood friends and amazing artists.

The track, Fish In The Sky, goes on release on May 11 with the official release in Cyrpus Avenue, Cork City on May 24.

Just in time for those summer evenings.