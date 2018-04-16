This toddler terrified her mum when she inadvertently quoted a horror movie

Despite having never seen a horror film in her life, a three-year-old terrified her mum by apparently quoting scary Stephen King film It.

Brianna, from Arizona, heard her daughter say “hi Georgie” down the plughole – a line spoken by a horrifying clown to a little boy called George in the movie, right before he snatches the child.

Luckily, Brianna’s daughter was just looking for her George the Pig toy, which happened to be stuck in the sink.

My 3 year-old just made me crap my pants when she looked down our bathroom sink and goes "Hi Georgie..."

(Keep in mind she's never seen a scary movie in her life, let alone IT)



Against my better judgement i look down the drain AND



..it's Peppa Pig's little brother, George.

Brianna got her daughter the toy for Christmas, and said the pig could have been stuck in the sink anywhere from a couple of days to a few months.

She said: “My daughter says creepy/funny things all of the time. She’s quite the character.

“Once she showed him to me, I was able to retrieve him in a couple days.”

The tweet about the hilarious incident has more than 178,000 retweets.

Brianna said: “It’s been so fun watching people react. I’ll have a fun collection of stories and responses for her when she’s old enough to appreciate them!”

Brianna added: “I always knew my daughter would bring joy to the masses… but I never thought it’d come by way of a tweet when she was just three.”