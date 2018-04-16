This toddler terrified her mum when she inadvertently quoted a horror movie

Back to Discover Home

Despite having never seen a horror film in her life, a three-year-old terrified her mum by apparently quoting scary Stephen King film It.

Brianna, from Arizona, heard her daughter say “hi Georgie” down the plughole – a line spoken by a horrifying clown to a little boy called George in the movie, right before he snatches the child.

Luckily, Brianna’s daughter was just looking for her George the Pig toy, which happened to be stuck in the sink.

Brianna got her daughter the toy for Christmas, and said the pig could have been stuck in the sink anywhere from a couple of days to a few months.

She said: “My daughter says creepy/funny things all of the time. She’s quite the character.

“Once she showed him to me, I was able to retrieve him in a couple days.”

The tweet about the hilarious incident has more than 178,000 retweets.

Brianna said: “It’s been so fun watching people react. I’ll have a fun collection of stories and responses for her when she’s old enough to appreciate them!”

Brianna added: “I always knew my daughter would bring joy to the masses… but I never thought it’d come by way of a tweet when she was just three.”

Peppa Pig Dancing GIF by eOneFilms - Find & Share on GIPHY
KEYWORDS: Viral, Social, Peppa Pig, UK, Horror films, It, Peppa Pig, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in #Discover