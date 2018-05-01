This tiny pocket-dwelling kitten is the perfect pet for a stressed-out student

This is Zel – probably the most adorable kitten you’ve ever seen and without doubt the perfect pet for a stressed-out student.

Zel is only two months old and she goes everywhere with her owner Leslie, a student at University of California Santa Barbara.

And yes, that means she even attends lectures – that’s where she was heading in the video that quickly went viral on Twitter, gaining more than a million views in less than 16 hours.

Leslie said: “My teacher held her up in my 8am English lecture because she was so cute and she woke everyone up. I take her everywhere I go.”

Leslie’s only had Zel for two weeks but, needless to say, she’s already a big hit with the other students.

“She gets a lot of love from everyone here, a bunch of stressed-out college students in midterm season love a kitten,” Leslie said.

