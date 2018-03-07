This tiny bunny rabbit was absolutely determined to get into the bath with his owner

Keeping their animals clean can be a chore for pet owners, but not so Erica Lillard.

The 23-year-old’s main problem with her pet rabbit Tokki is keeping him out of the bath.

I’m just trying to take a bath and my rabbit keeps trying to jump in the tub pic.twitter.com/xPlINJKGgs — chae rin (@staircasewiiit) March 5, 2018

Erica, from Athens, Georgia, was just minding her own business in the tub when Tokki repeatedly attempted to join her.

The video quickly went viral, racking up nearly three million views in two days.

It’s not untypical behaviour from the bunny who, according to Erica, is very sociable.

(Erica Lillard)

“He’s super friendly and has been since my husband Shelton and I brought him home,” she said. “He loves sleeping under my husband’s beard and eating bell peppers.”

Tokki was originally called Oskar but the tiny bunny is so small that Erica’s vet was unable to be certain of the animal’s gender, so she changed the name.

Boy rabbit or girl rabbit, Tokki is undeniably adorable.

If you want to see more of Tokki, check out the brand new Instagram account.