This text exchange between father and son may persuade you to take disagreements off social media

A father and son are setting a positive example for online interaction with a tweet showing not all disagreements need to be aired on social media.

Josh Dague, 26, from Atlanta, Georgia, shared a text message exchange between himself and his father following the beginnings of a debate on Facebook.

The pair had both commented on a Facebook post about gun control following the Florida with opposing views.

Shortly after this, Josh’s father sent him a text saying: “Hey Son, I am not going to argue on social media about guns and politics. We can chat in person all you want. I really hate Facebook debates,

“I love you. Dad.”

More conversations like this need to happen. Everywhere. pic.twitter.com/aQvkj22iHL — Josh (@jtdague) February 16, 2018

Josh’s reply shows the depth of their relationship. He writes: “I love you too. I completely agree as well, Facebook debates only lead to more anger.”

The conversation goes on with Josh’s father asking to meet up and chat, so he can understand where Josh’s views are coming from.

Inspired by the open and honest conversation, Josh shared it on Twitter.

He told the Press Association: “I hope people see it and realise that you can have meaningful conversations with different opinions.”

Josh said he has a “ton of respect” for his father as a person, and that he doesn’t let their differing opinions on politics get in the way of their relationship.

“Politics are a new realm of discussion for us, when I was younger I did tend to agree with him on things, mostly because I didn’t do my own research and decide how I felt, but it hasn’t been too hard to discuss because we are both open and agree that conversations and debate are healthy.”

The pair are seeing each other in person this Sunday. Let the debate begin!