This teenager’s tracksuit bottoms optical illusion has Twitter divided

Back to Discover Home

If there’s one thing that social media users love to hate, it’s a really tricky optical illusion.

The latest to catch Twitter’s attention is a selfie taken by user Marisol Villanueva, 18, who appears to have two extremely thin legs in this side-on photo instead of just one.

People were quick to point out that because of the white stripe along the side of her trousers, it looks like one of her legs was split into two.

The tweet pointing out the optical illusion has gone viral, reaching nearly 140,000 retweets.

Villanueva, who lives in Granada, Spain, said: “I think it’s crazy that such a big amount of people have seen it! I just wanted to post a picture of my outfit… I didn’t notice the illusion!

Twitter users rushed to comment on the photo, with many saying they had to double-take when looking at the photo.

Some people, however, really didn’t get it.

Villanueva even photoshopped two legs into her photo to demonstrate the illusion.

It looks like the optical illusion debate is set to be the most divisive of 2018.

KEYWORDS: Viral, Social, Optical Illusion, UK, Optical Illusion, Twitter, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover