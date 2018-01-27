This teenager trying to use a rotary phone will make you feel old

Rotary phones - pretty much every household had one at some point as they were the height of communication technology.

Technology moves so fast and updates so quickly that it’s almost amazing to see younger generations completely baffled by ’technology’ we took for granted.

This young lad is no exception as he tries his hardest to use an old rotary phone.

Respect to the woman in the background who takes the absolute mickey when he breaks out his own iPhone.

"What are you going to do, Google it?"

We just love how he keeps LIFTING the receiver to reset the number when he messes up...

Think about that one.