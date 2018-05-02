This teenager pulled off an insane basketball trick shot from a hoverboard

We’ve all attempted a basketball shot from behind the back or under the leg, but Jayden Szabo is hoping trick shots can be his big break.

The 19-year-old from Grand Rapids, Michigan, has set up an Instagram page for weird and wonderful attempts for the basket – and his awesome stunts have already attracted huge attention.

This is harder than it actually looks 🏀🔥 I call this the RipStik challenge! 🤪♐️ @overtime @spectacular 🎥 credits to my boy @alvarosarabia1 HUWHEREE? Part 2!! @elmoswag10 😂😂 #sportscenter #sctop10 #espn #WSHH A post shared by Jayden Szabo (@therealszabo) on Apr 30, 2018 at 4:46pm PDT

That casual swish from a hoverboard is one of many pieces of brilliance and Jayden’s secret, as with most trick shot makers, is perseverance.

“It took me about 14 attempts for that shot,” he told the Press Association.

Uh ohh.. I guess the bank is open on a Sunday 😳🔥🏀 @harlemglobetrotters @bestcrosses #geometry #filayyyymovement 😂 A post shared by Jayden Szabo (@therealszabo) on Apr 8, 2018 at 4:30pm PDT

Jayden only posted his first trick shot video in February, but already his Instagram account has more than 6,000 followers.

Sum light 😂🏀 A post shared by Jayden Szabo (@therealszabo) on Feb 27, 2018 at 6:24pm PST

He plans to head to barber school in the summer, but his rich repertoire of trick shots is very much part of his plans for the future too.

“I’ve jumped off a picnic table and threw the ball behind my back from about full court distance,” said Jayden. “Hopefully in the future I’m trying to get big off of these trick shots.”

Let me know when you meet someone else who can do this 👨🏽‍💻😴🤐 #esketit Video Credits To Lil Cuz, @lynds_10 🎥 A post shared by Jayden Szabo (@therealszabo) on Feb 13, 2018 at 5:28pm PST

That dream is already starting to show signs of coming true too.

Jayden’s work has featured on ESPN’s Sports Centre and NBC Sports in the US.

STAY TUNED.. 🕓🕘👨🏽‍💻 I’ll make it soon!! This is just some bs 😂😂🤦🏽‍♂️ 🏀🏀🏀🏀 A post shared by Jayden Szabo (@therealszabo) on Feb 15, 2018 at 3:42pm PST

If you would like to keep up to date with Jayden’s trick shots, check out his Instagram and Twitter.

- Press Association