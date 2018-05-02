This teenager pulled off an insane basketball trick shot from a hoverboard
We’ve all attempted a basketball shot from behind the back or under the leg, but Jayden Szabo is hoping trick shots can be his big break.
The 19-year-old from Grand Rapids, Michigan, has set up an Instagram page for weird and wonderful attempts for the basket – and his awesome stunts have already attracted huge attention.
That casual swish from a hoverboard is one of many pieces of brilliance and Jayden’s secret, as with most trick shot makers, is perseverance.
“It took me about 14 attempts for that shot,” he told the Press Association.
Jayden only posted his first trick shot video in February, but already his Instagram account has more than 6,000 followers.
He plans to head to barber school in the summer, but his rich repertoire of trick shots is very much part of his plans for the future too.
“I’ve jumped off a picnic table and threw the ball behind my back from about full court distance,” said Jayden. “Hopefully in the future I’m trying to get big off of these trick shots.”
That dream is already starting to show signs of coming true too.
Jayden’s work has featured on ESPN’s Sports Centre and NBC Sports in the US.
