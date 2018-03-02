This teenager is going viral after painting a masterpiece onto her face

This teenager is going viral for creating a masterful artwork on her face that took almost half a day to finish.

Mariah Malik, 17, painted a scene from Disney’s The Princess And The Frog onto her face, leaving social media stunned by the results.

She posted the photos on Twitter, saying: “Spent 11 hours on another art piece, all freehanded and all my work, fully my passion and it takes a lot of dedication.”

(Mariah Malik)

Malik, who lives in Coventry, said: “I started my face painting a year ago doing little cartoons and then just gradually got better after practising and each look, I used movies for inspiration and reference photos too!”

The original post now has over 62,000 retweets, and people have been rushing to compliment the incredible work.

i would seriously walk around with that MASTERPIECE on my face all day . BRAVO 😂💕💕 — kaylee sees ladybird tomorrow (again) (@sweeteechalamet) February 28, 2018

How?!?? WOW!!! 😍😍😍😍 you’re so talented!!! — ♡ M Y R A (@myra__xo) February 27, 2018

I strive to be this patient but girl, you are going to go far in life.!! I believe in you so much like you deserve to be appreciated more for your talent! You are going to make it real big! Keep working hard and sharing your hard work with the world 💛✨🌞 YOU GOT THIS 💛 — Annie (@itsstepf) March 1, 2018

Malik said: “Everything is freehand and I just start my drawing after cropping the photo and assessing it for the angles of my face, my face is my canvas… I am definitely going to create more art work and tattoo designs for everyone!

“I want to start doing canvases too so I can sell them as I’ve had so many willing to buy.”

Glam/ bitch ass skull xoxooxox A post shared by 🇵🇰17 (@mxrixha) on Sep 2, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

The teen has been working on face painting artwork for a year, creating character looks as well as scenes from films. Malik also designs tattoos.

She said: “I feel so happy that I finally got noticed after a whole year of working hard for my passion… I just do this purely because it’s my passion not for shares!”