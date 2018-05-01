This teen surprised her dad when he was upset he couldn’t see her on prom day

A teen is going viral for surprising her dad at work after he was upset he wouldn’t be able to see her all dressed up for her prom.

Vanessa Macedo, an 18-year-old student from California, went to her father Joaquin’s fruit truck to show him her gorgeous outfit, and his reaction is priceless.

Posting the video on Twitter, Vanessa said: “My dad was upset that he couldn’t see me on my prom day so I decided to surprise him.”

My dad was upset that he couldn’t see me on my prom day so I decided to surprise him..and let me just say, I love being his “güerita” 💗💗 pic.twitter.com/1d0SVkJQ51 — VANE (@vanesssamace) April 29, 2018

She said her boyfriend filmed the surprise before they took off and enjoyed the prom.

She added: “My sister and I planned on doing this literally like two hours beforehand, she was the one texting me that he was upset and he wanted to see me.”

The heart-warming video has more than 27,000 retweets, and plenty of social media users have commented saying the post had touched them.

This is so cute! 😍 Say hi to your dad I know this must have become one of his favorite memories! He has a thoughtful, respectful, and wise daughter! I’m sure he’s so proud of you! 💕 — Angie (@angiedeguzman1) May 1, 2018

Vanessa said: “My dad was not expecting me to take time out of my day to surprise him so he was really happy to see me all dressed up.”

- Press Association