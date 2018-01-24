This Syrian refugee with an authentic take on bread making has opened shop in Cork

A Syrian refugee from Lebanon has opened a bakery business with a difference in Cork, writes Breda Graham.

Syrian refugee Mohamed Ghnaimi has set up his own bakery business in Cork.

Mohamed Ghnaimi arrived in Ireland with his family under a resettlement programme in 2015.

Mr Ghnaimi led a successful life in the northern province of Idlib in Syria before he was forced to flee the war in 2012.

"I had a big house, I had everything, you know. But when I left Syria to come to Lebanon, I had nothing,” he said in an RTÉ report by Philip Bromwell.

Mr Ghnaimi’s priority when he came to Ireland was to learn English and to start his life again.

Although he does not have a background in baking, he, like all good business people, saw an opportunity.

"All Syrian people eat this bread. We love this bread, we can’t eat without this bread," he said.

Using machinery imported from Egypt, the small Syrian community in Cork have helped to get his business up and running with the bread currently being sold in halal shops and restaurants.

Mr Ghnaimi's ambition is to get his bread onto supermarket shelves across Ireland.

With a particular love for work, Mr Ghnaimi said he "feels happy" when he is working.

“It’s important to work. I cant stay at my house all the time,” he said.

His story has touched many people with some wanting to get in touch with Mr Ghnaimi and others enquiring about where his bread will be available for purchase.

Other Twitter users were happy to see a good news story regarding integration and applauded his efforts.

