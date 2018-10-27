This superb Halloween display is a tribute to one of 2018’s greatest memes

If you spend much time on the internet, you may remember this.

Back in February, Conservative speaker and podcaster Steven Crowder’s male privilege challenge caught the imagination of Twitter’s meme-makers, who couldn’t resist changing the text on his sign.

It was one of the hottest memes of the early part of the year, but now it’s got a new lease of life with a spooky twist.

That’s thanks to one family near Washington DC, who have made their Halloween display particularly meme-tastic this year.

This version shows some classic horror movie bad guys, including A Nightmare On Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th and Halloween’s Michael Myers sitting behind a desk.

Their challenge reads: “Those teenagers deserved it – change our minds.”

The scene was posted online by Reddit user Dilligaf_Bazinga and has since received nearly 150,000 upvotes on the site.

Dilligaf_Bazinga explained: “The display was something that my wife wanted to do and my kids helped with. Halloween is her/their/our favourite holiday and she typically tries to decorate and put out a bunch of different little scenes outside.

“My favourite comments from Reddit have just been the praise that it’s gotten and the laughs I’m sure people had. I like to show my wife that people do think the things that she’s doing are funny and its worth the time and effort she puts in.”

It was certainly well received by Reddit users.

We think this might be the best Halloween display we’ve ever seen. Change our mind.- Press Association