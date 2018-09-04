This stunning mural has just been erected ahead of the Ladies' Football final

It looks like four Gaelic football stars have been immortalized thanks to an 18-foot mural in South Dublin.

Pic: SUBSET

The mural, which was hand painted and is located on Aungier Street, is a fitting tribute to the GAA stars just in time for the Ladies' Football final.

Featured in the artwork is Monaghan's Sharon Courtney, Mayo's Sarah Rowe, Dublin's Sinead Goldrick and Tipperary's Aishling Moloney.

The mural’s aim is to promote the sale of tickets for the final on September 16.

Pic: SUBSET

The piece is part of the Lidl #SeriousSupport campaign which aims to provide support to Ireland's Ladies footballers.

Dublin based street artists collective SUBSET are the gifted painters behind this piece.

The group has made their name in recent times for their Grey Area Project. This sees them transform previously unused walls around the city into interesting and colourful murals.

Lidl, who currently stands as the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA)'s official retail partner and title sponsor, recently announced that due to the success of their recent partnership, they were to announce a further €3 million investment and an additional three-year sponsorship of the association.

Here’s hoping the mural will produce enough ticket sales for what’s sure to be a great game of football.