This story about a ‘cursed’ root filled with worms will make your skin crawl

Twitter user @keplyq horrified fellow users when she recounted a story of how a “cursed” root infested her car with worms.

The story has proved popular, with more than 4,700 retweets and plenty of curious commenters – but it is a rollercoaster of emotions, from fascination to terror.

Read the story for yourself, but be warned: creepy worms ahead!

She kicked off the story by introducing Twitter to a “mysterious cursed root” which appeared on her front doorstep.

And was instantly confused as to what it was…

So she took it to work, where it began to behave strangely.

Then, in her car, it started releasing horrible worms…

She and her children called for help to save them from the worms.

But they didn’t leave…

And have been haunting her ever since.

This picture of one of the worms will haunt your dreams forever.

You’ll never look at these things the same way again.

Gummy Worms Candy GIF by Phyllis Ma - Find & Share on GIPHY

