This snake escaped from a box of cornflakes and slithered into a dishwasher

A snake slithered out of a box of cornflakes and into a man’s dishwasher as he sat down for breakfast.

The 3ft-long corn snake had been curled up in the box of cereal when the man went to get a bowl of cereal on Saturday morning.

The RSPCA, which was called to move the animal, think the snake is a lost pet and is trying to find the owner.

(RSPCA)

RSPCA animal collection officer (ACO) Katie Hetherington attended the address England.

She said: “The poor chap was absolutely terrified – I think it was the last thing he expected to find in his kitchen.”

The snake was unharmed and has been taken into specialist care.

It has been identified as a corn snake – a species native to North America.

RSPCA senior scientific officer in wildlife, Nicola White, said: “Corn snakes are one of the most commonly-kept exotic pets – and they are particularly good at escaping.”

- Press Association