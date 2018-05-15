This slithery salon intruder probably just wanted a ‘short back and sides’

A hairdressing salon received a shock when an unexpected, slithery customer stopped by for a walk-in appointment.

Staff at the Lincolnshire hairdressers were “terrified” to find that a grass snake had slithered its way behind a dresser over the weekend.

But no-one was more frightened than the shop’s owner, who fled the shop and locked it up until the RSPCA took it away.

(RSPCA)

RSPCA inspector Sara Jordan said: “The snake was fairly shy and didn’t want to come out from behind a dresser.

“(The owner) refused to go back inside until the snake was safely secured. She wouldn’t even come in with me and decided to wait outside on the other side of the road – she was really petrified so she must have had quite the fright when they first spotted the slithery customer.

“Perhaps he just wanted a short back and sides – or a cheeky shampoo and set!” Jordan joked.

She managed to catch him and release him into a nearby field, following advice from RSPCA Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre.

The green, brown or black snakes are harmless to humans and pets, and can grow to around one metre long.

They are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

- Press Association