This skilled weaving orangutan could give us a run for our money

Columbus Zoo has shared a video of one of its orangutans weaving with fabrics.

Dumplin the orangutan uses fabric attached to a sheet of metal mesh to make her creations. At the moment she’s only making them indoors, but keepers have left a similar sheet in the outdoor enclosure so visitors at the Ohio zoo can get a glace of her work.

One of Dumplin’s favorite activities is weaving w/ fabric! We secured a mesh panel in the outdoor habitat in case she decides to take her talents out there, but here’s a sneak peek behind the scenes in case she decides to keep her talent a secret!😉 –Chelsea #TakeoverTuesday pic.twitter.com/z5oHjJL2MN — Columbus Zoo (@ColumbusZoo) May 8, 2018

The interesting video was part of a take-over of the zoo’s account by Chelsea, one of the orangutan’s keepers.

Videos shared by Chelsea included the apes making noises, making bubbles and giving kisses.

Volume up! #Orangutans can produce a wide variety of noises and vocalizations in different situations. Here Sulango is demonstrating his low rumble, which he usually starts and ends with during his long calls. –Chelsea #TakeoverTuesday #rumbleinthejungle #callmemaybe pic.twitter.com/pUR8YR0zXI — Columbus Zoo (@ColumbusZoo) May 8, 2018

While Sulango makes more bubbles in his tub, I want to give a shout-out to @CheyenneMtnZoo’s free Sustainable Palm Oil Shopping Guide app! Use this on your next shopping trip to select items with certified sustainable palm oil! https://t.co/01gNNrzKuP –Chelsea #TakeoverTuesday pic.twitter.com/o11TS9vxAK — Columbus Zoo (@ColumbusZoo) May 8, 2018

I hope you’ve enjoyed hanging out w/ the orangutans and me today! If you feel even the slightest bit more passionate about orangutans, I’ve achieved my goal for this #TakeoverTuesday. I’ll leave you with this video of Khali being silly for the camera! –Chelsea ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KswcVDaaEl — Columbus Zoo (@ColumbusZoo) May 8, 2018

What an adorable bunch.

