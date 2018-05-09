This skilled weaving orangutan could give us a run for our money

Columbus Zoo has shared a video of one of its orangutans weaving with fabrics.

Dumplin the orangutan uses fabric attached to a sheet of metal mesh to make her creations. At the moment she’s only making them indoors, but keepers have left a similar sheet in the outdoor enclosure so visitors at the Ohio zoo can get a glace of her work.

The interesting video was part of a take-over of the zoo’s account by Chelsea, one of the orangutan’s keepers.

Videos shared by Chelsea included the apes making noises, making bubbles and giving kisses.

What an adorable bunch.

- Press Association
