This short film highlights how children are affected by homelessness

A short movie is shining a new light on the homelessness crisis in Ireland, highlight the experiences of children without homes.

No Dogs is is a one-minute short film which shows how one little girl, whose family are homeless, tries her best to care for her best friend, the family's pet dog.

Despite it clocking in at 60 seconds, the film doesn't hold back, showing viewers the harsh reality of the crisis.

Roisin Kearney came up with the idea for the film over three years ago in response to the number of children being made homeless.

"I'm a mother of three and as I watched the crisis get worse and worse, nothing seemed to be getting done about it. I hoped the endless talk would turn into action but it never happened," revealed Roisin.

A filmmaker friend of Roisin's, Alan Joyce, knew she had the script and called her to say they should make the film.

The number of homeless families has increased by 21 per cent since September 2017, with more than one in three people in emergency accommodation being a child.

Focus Ireland's Life President Sister Stan has spoken passionately of the terrible impact being homeless has on children saying: “It really breaks my heart to know that some of these children have been born into homelessness. Some of them will spend their first Christmas with their family forced to live in one little room together."

During 2017 alone, Focus Ireland services across the country provided support to over 14,500 people.

Reaction to the flick has been huge, with the film to be shown this Sunday at the Waterford Film Festival.

"I hope audience realise that homeless affects us all, there is no one that is immune to the possibility of becoming homeless. It is not 'them' it is 'us' and I can only see the future becoming bleaker for the next generation unless it is tackled now," said Roisin.

Donations can be made to the Focus Ireland's website or call 1850 204 205