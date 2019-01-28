This shelter dog saved a litter of puppies like some sort of canine superhero

A shelter dog is being hailed as a superhero after he saved a litter of puppies who had been abandoned in a plastic container.

Harold, who had recently been returned to Grand Strand Humane Society in North Carolina after failing to settle in a new home, was out for a walk with a volunteer when he started acting strangely.

He kept circling an area used to unload shelter supplies and donations and refused to leave the side of a plastic container, the Humane Society wrote in a Facebook post.

“After several tries to walk him back towards the shelter, the volunteer investigated and miraculously found six teeny puppies abandoned in that very Tupperware container,” the post said.

The puppies have been placed in temporary foster homes. The puppies have been placed in temporary foster homes (Grand Strand Humane Society)

Shelter staff said it was “a blessing in disguise” that Harold did not prove to be a fit with his new home, adding that the puppies may not be alive now had he not spotted them.

“Without Harold’s persistence, we may not have noticed them for hours given the number of containers and bags of donations that are constantly moving through that area,” they said.

“Our sweet boy saved the day! He truly is a hero and six puppies owe their lives to him.”

- Press Association