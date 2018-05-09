This Rugrats episode with a special message will bring a tear to your eye 19 years on

By Breda Graham

The 90's babies amongst us will remember too well growing up with our most loved animated show, Rugrats.

Just a listen to the theme song will bring fond memories of following the adventures of Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Dil, Angelica, Kimi and Susie, come rushing back.

And even having grown up with the on-screen cartoon toddlers, either as toddlers ourselves or as the parents of toddlers who suffered through endless repeats of the show, it's hard to believe that the show first aired almost 27 years ago.

After 13 years on our televisions screens, the final episode of Rugrats aired on June 8, 2004, but will forever hold a special place in our hearts.

The Nickelodeon show is this week acknowledging another very special anniversary.

19 years ago, Chuckie and his dad Chas shared a special father-son moment involving Chas' late wife Melinda.

In the show's first two seasons, Chuckie's mom was mentioned but never seen, and later implied to no longer be around.

Melinda was given more detail in the form of flashbacks in the episode called Mother's Day, in which it was explained that Melinda passed away of a sudden, terminal illness shortly after Chuckie was born.

When Chuckie shows his father a photo of his late mother, describing it as "a really pretty picture", Chas doesn't know how to approach talking about Melinda with his son.

But after some encouragement, he decides to share memories of Melinda and her love of gardening with him.

The last thing Melinda wrote in the diary she kept during her sickness was a poem for Chuckie which told him of where he can always find her.

While playing in the garden with Tommy, Lil and Dil, Chuckie says, "See, guys, I do have a mom. She's right here in the flowers, and in the clouds and in the grass too, and the sun and the wind," reminding us all that although we may not see our loved one anymore, they are still very much with us every day.