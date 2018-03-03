This remarkable optical illusion app turns the iPhone X into a 3D hole

A visually marvellous new app for iPhone X turns the phone into what appears to be a three-dimensional hole.

Designed by Swedish coder Peder Norrby, 45, the app uses the face recognition feature of Apple’s flagship mobile to track the angle at which it is being viewed and thus confer the 3D image to the user’s eyes.

portable hole!? 🙀

no post effects, all in-camera. full write-up with source code coming soon pic.twitter.com/At0fzTQ8s9 — ΛLGΘMΨSΓIC (@algomystic) February 26, 2018

Released under Peder’s company Algomystic, the app is called TheParallaxView.

The video below illustrates further how the app works and the other uses it could have, with objects also appearing to come out of the screen.

Currently, Peder says the effect works best with one eye but he has plans for future apps which could be effective with both eyes, perhaps using glasses – with others hoping the app could in the future be used without need for any winking or hardware.

Yes really good idea to use anaglyph with glasses, it's just less immediate and more complicated compare to just use an iphone. I hope one day we'll have this kind of 3D effects without extra hardware :) — Samuel Leroux (@samueleroux) March 1, 2018

The app is not yet on Apple’s App Store as it us under review, but will be available for free once it is approved.

As the thousands of shares Peder’s video has on social media suggest, it will certainly be popular.