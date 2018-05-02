This remarkable mirror illusion came with a perfect unforeseen bonus
02/05/2018
An optical illusion is good, but an optical illusion that’s also oddly amusing is better.
The latter is what graduate Luke Ritchie stumbled on in a corridor on his campus, when he noticed a perfectly aligned mirror.
“My intention when I framed the shot was to demonstrate it was two different hallways by getting only part of one person in the picture,” Luke told the Press Association. “It was a coincidence their legs lined up.”
And a happy coincidence at that – posted to Reddit, Luke’s picture has had thousands of upvotes.
“I suspect people find optical illusions fascinating because they enjoy seeing their minds be tricked,” said Luke.
“On Reddit I would hypothesise people enjoy them even more when they are everyday occurrences, interesting artefacts of our day-to-day lives.”
Interesting indeed.
- Press Association
