This remarkable mirror illusion came with a perfect unforeseen bonus

Back to Discover Home

An optical illusion is good, but an optical illusion that’s also oddly amusing is better.

The latter is what graduate Luke Ritchie stumbled on in a corridor on his campus, when he noticed a perfectly aligned mirror.

(RitchieRitch62/Reddit)

“My intention when I framed the shot was to demonstrate it was two different hallways by getting only part of one person in the picture,” Luke told the Press Association. “It was a coincidence their legs lined up.”

And a happy coincidence at that – posted to Reddit, Luke’s picture has had thousands of upvotes.

“I suspect people find optical illusions fascinating because they enjoy seeing their minds be tricked,” said Luke.

“On Reddit I would hypothesise people enjoy them even more when they are everyday occurrences, interesting artefacts of our day-to-day lives.”

(RitchieRitch62/Reddit)

Interesting indeed.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, Social, Illusion, UK, Funny, Optical Illusion, Reddit, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in #Discover