This red panda eating grapes is guaranteed to cheer you up

If you need a smile put on your face, look no further than this video of a red panda enjoying a fruity snack.

Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington DC shared an adorable video of red panda Asa enjoying a snack and a toy all at once.

Uploading the video, the zoo said: “Red panda Asa is on a mission to eat ALL the grapes! But first, she has to exercise her mind and body. To move the grapes from toy to belly, Asa chases, spins and twists the feeder until all the treats fall out.”

#ZooToyBox: Red Panda Asa and Puzzle Feeder 🍇 Red panda Asa is on a mission to eat ALL the grapes! But first, she has to exercise her mind + body. To move the grapes from toy to belly, Asa chases, spins and twists the feeder until all the treats fall out. This #MothersDay, give a gift to mom’s favorite animal in her honor! Donate to the #ZooToyBox: https://s.si.edu/2vZsJOV. Posted by Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute on Tuesday, May 1, 2018

The video now has more than 7,000 views from animal lovers.

The special toy that dispenses treats was given to Asa as part of a zoo enrichment programme, which provides mentally and physically stimulating toys, activities and environments for the zoo’s animals.

Red pandas, also nicknamed red bear-cats, feed mainly on bamboo, but also enjoy eggs, birds and fruit.

- Press Association