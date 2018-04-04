This rap cover takes Dr Seuss to a new level

A musician has taken a new rap hit and a classic children’s novel and made them into something a little bit brilliant.

Going by the name of Win Nevaluze or Sir Nevaluze, the visionary has combined the music of Migos and Drake’s Walk It Talk It with lyrics from Dr Seuss’ There’s A Wocket In My Pocket – and it works rather well.

Truly inspired.

The remarkable mash-up of the 2018 song and 1974 children’s book has been warmly received online, being viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

Some have now called on Nevaluze to release a Dr Seuss album.

The rendition has inspired others to give it a try too.

Here’s hoping for more Dr Seuss mash-ups in the future.