This radio host’s young daughter sent heart-breaking texts to her dead grandad

British radio presenter James O’Brien has made the touching discovery that his youngest child has been secretly trying to text her deceased grandfather – and it’s even more of a tearjerker than you can imagine.

In a post which has gone viral on Twitter, O’Brien revealed messages his daughter sent to his dad – who died five years ago – while using his old phone to play games.

My youngest has had my old phone for a couple of years. Just for games, which I download for her before disconnecting the internet. Still has my old contacts though & it turns out she’s been messaging my dad, who died 5 years ago. I may have something in my eye. pic.twitter.com/RZ5ZTgGbnk — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) February 17, 2018

One of the messages reads: “I love you grandad have a great time in heaven I hope you had an amazing life I absolutely love you and my life could not of been this amazing without you!”

The other says: “I’m nearly 10 and Elizabeth is 12! She loved your present by the way your present was your love.”

O’Brien’s post, understandably, said he “may have something in his eye” and this was echoed in the response on Twitter.

My God. That has absolutely done me in. — Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) February 17, 2018

If this isn’t inspiration to give your family a loving message, then what is?