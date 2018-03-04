This principal announced his school's closure in the most creative way

There was a lot of happy school kids this week as Storm Emma forced schools to shut across the UK and Ireland.

The few snowdays allowed kids to get creative in the snow and make some impressive snowmen and igloos alike.

There was one school's closure, however, that stood out from the others.

Woodland View Primary School in Northampton announced its closure on Thursday in the most creative way.

Principal Mark Thomas belted out his own version of Frozen in an announcement to his pupils and their parents that the school doors would be closed due to the freezing weather conditions.

Instead, he told them, "we're going to have a snowday."

If this does not make Mr Thomas THE principal of all principals, we don't know what will. Hats off to him for this creative take.