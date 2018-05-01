This powerful cartoon about the CervicalCheck controversy has received a huge reaction

Illustrator Annie West posted a cartoon on Monday under the simple caption #cervicalcheck highlighting the recent controversy.

In the cartoon, it shows a group of men and women in suits saying "Not my job - you tell her" encircling a lone woman asking "Tell me what"?

The scandal originated after it was revealed that terminally-ill cancer patient Vicky Phelan was diagnosed three years after an inaccurate smear test.

On Monday, the HSE revealed that there have been 17 deaths and that 208 patients have been affected by the CervicalCheck test controversy.

The cause of death of the 17 women is not yet known.

Of the 208 women affected, 162 were not informed that a review had been conducted of their outcome.

Ms West said on Twitter that while drawing the image her "hand was shaking with rage."

Speaking to BreakingNews.ie about the reaction, Ms West said she was surprised.

I was pretty taken aback by the response as I had done it really quickly while listening to the radio as the story unfolded, so it’s not my best work.

"I was indeed shaking with rage because this just keeps on happening.

"A whole load of people screw up but nobody is prepared to accept any blame for anything, that’s somebody else’s job.

"A few heads are gently rolled, generous severance packages are arranged and then it’s on to the next thing."

She added that "I hate to even think about how bad this is going to get for women, and their families."

Ms West also said that she "had a few guys complaining there weren’t enough women in the cartoon.

"Amusing and pretty ironic."

The reaction has seen people greet the cartoon with sorrow and applause.

