This poor pup was found covered in marker pen scrawl – now she has a new home

A puppy who was found abandoned with writing scrawled all over her fur in marker pen has found her forever home.

Marvella was found abandoned with words including “free” and “good home only” written over her body and head in permanent marker in a park in Ohio last week.

(Brittany May/Ross County Humae Society)

Brittany May, shelter manager at the Ross County Humane Society, wrote on Facebook at the time: “I usually try to contain my self with my work life and with what I see every single day, but this just tops it off!

“How are you going to dump your dog, and write FREE all over it in permanent marker! I just don’t get it! Anybody know this dog? Found dumped at the armoury down in the park!

“This is a whole new level of LOW!”

(Brittany May/Ross County Humane Society)

Humane Society staff washed off as much of the pen as they could and gave Marvella vaccines – as well as “lots of treats and attention”.

Applications to adopt the puppy came in from all over the country from animal lovers who had seen the shocking pictures of her rescue.

(Ross County Humane Society)

Less than a week after Marvella arrived, the Humane Society announced she had found a new home.

They wrote on Facebook: “Ross County Humane Society is pleased to update everyone that Marvella, the dog found in Yoctangee Park abandoned with permanent marker writing on her, has been adopted!

(Ross County Humane Society)

“After sorting through the hundreds of applications we received from across the nation, Linette Wrightsel and her family will be giving Marvella a loving and stable home.”

They added: “Please remember that in any shelter on any given day there are dogs who have been given away as ‘free to good home’ and are awaiting their forever home, just like Marvella.”

- Press Association