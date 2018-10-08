This poor neglected furball has made an incredible transformation

When this little furball arrived at the Trio Animal Foundation, he had been so badly neglected they couldn’t tell what breed he was.

With long, matted, urine-soaked fur covering his body, it was even difficult to spot his face among the mess.

Sang Su, as he was named by staff at the foundation in Chicago, had to be anaesthetised so that four medical staff could work to remove the fur and assess his condition.

Underneath it all they found a beautiful, if very poorly treated, cocker spaniel mix.

Sang Su emerged from the neglect with infections in his ears, skin and eyes, as well as a number of other medical issues.

He has to wear a wrap round his ears to stop him shaking his head – having had all that fur weighing down his ears, he was starting to develop haematomas. (Sue Naiden/Trio Animal Foundation)

In a post on Thursday, the foundation wrote: “Emotionally, Sang Su is very unsure and just wants to be held. His eyes look vacant and he has yet to show happiness.

“One can only imagine what this poor dog has been through and the loss that he has endured.”

To help in the recovery process, Sang Su has been spending time with a therapy dog called Hazel Grace and another dog, a puppy named Eeyore – with whom he immediately hit it off. (Sue Naiden/Trio Animal Foundation)

The foundation posted another video of Sang Su over the weekend, showing the progress he had made in the space of a week or two.

They wrote: “Trembling and unsure of what is going on, the need to be loved far outweighs his memories of abuse.

“Sang Su’s eyes tell a story of past horrors but his willingness to trust shows that it is not too late to make a difference in his life.

“Slowly but surely we will get there.”- Press Association