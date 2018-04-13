This poor customer found his pizza had cardboard between its topping and crust

The circle of cardboard that often comes underneath frozen pizzas is usually a harmless disposable used to keep the fine Italian cuisine’s shape, but not so for this poor, innocent guy.

Reddit user CF_Gamebreaker was met with an unappetising shock when he opened his meal to find the cardboard was placed between the pizza’s base and its topping.

(CF_Gamebreaker/Reddit)

“While I’d like to be able to say I salvaged it somehow, I think it might have been beyond saving since the sauce was also on the cardboard,” CF_Gamebreaker, who chose not to give his real name, told the Press Association.

“In hindsight I probably could have used the crust for something at least, but I just snapped a few pictures then trashed it.”

His post to Reddit about the debacle was well received, with over 41,000 upvotes, and fortunately he says he made contact with the pizza’s maker – who rewarded him with three free pizza coupons.

“I did specify that I found it mostly humorous and that I didn’t want anyone to get in trouble at their job from my small problem, so hopefully they honoured that request,” he added.

Asked if there was a lesson to be learned from this experience, he said: “I would tend to avoid trying to glean any life lessons from a frozen pizza, but maybe if you wanted to it could be to not sweat the small stuff.”

Wise words indeed.