This policeman pulled over women to give them roses, in honour of his late mum

A police officer from West Virginia has been pulling over women and handing them bunches of roses.

Shawn Johnson, who has worked for Putnam County PD for 20 years, handed out 10 dozen roses to women in the area in honour of his mother – who passed away two years ago.

Shawn was handing out the roses on Mother’s Day, which is celebrated in May in the US.

“The women said when they saw they were being pulled over they were trying to figure out what they did wrong,” Shawn’s daughter Brooke told the Press Association.

“When my dad approached the car he had the flowers behind his back.

“He assured them they did nothing wrong and to not worry, he then explained he lost his mother (Carol Kelly) two years ago to cancer and had no-one to give flowers to.”

Brooke, who starts college in autumn, added: “I hope this message shows that every cop is not bad, you have bad and good everywhere you go and a lot of the time we only see the bad in the generation we live in now.

“I am beyond proud of my dad and the way he copes with the loss of his mother.”

Brooke posted photos of Shawn handing out flowers to Twitter, where they have been shared thousands of times.

My dad lost his mom 2 years ago to cancer he had to work today so he couldn't go visit her grave, instead he pulled over 10 women to give them a dozen of roses in honor of his mother. My heart has never been so full❤️ pic.twitter.com/DY9AilZteH — Brooke (@Brooke54702720) May 13, 2018

Being pulled over by the police has never been so surprisingly heart-warming.

